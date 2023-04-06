Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.