Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,278 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

