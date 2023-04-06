Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,907. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.