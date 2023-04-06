Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $911,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 201,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 220,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.