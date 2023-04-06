Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 2,456,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

