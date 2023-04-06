Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.94. 1,060,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

