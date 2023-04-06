Bend DAO (BEND) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $929,459.75 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

