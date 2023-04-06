Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $130.09 million and $989,769.07 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

