Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.