Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

