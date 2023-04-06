Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0560 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $224.93 million and $2.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.38 or 0.06781842 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

