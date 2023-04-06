BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 11600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on BBTV from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.

BBTV Company Profile

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.