Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as low as C$5.27. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 6,510,132 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.