Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.30

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.30 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 2689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

