Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,184,134 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.52.
Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
