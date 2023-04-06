Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WGO traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. MKM Partners increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

