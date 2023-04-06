Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's Stock Up 0.8 %

M stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 1,169,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,791. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy's Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Macy's

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

