Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises 2.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunoco worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN remained flat at $44.43 during trading on Thursday. 12,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

