Barnett & Company Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 3.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.11. 201,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

