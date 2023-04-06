Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 124,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

