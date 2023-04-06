Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $152.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.