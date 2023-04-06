Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 122.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $30.23. 232,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,883. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

