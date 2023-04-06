Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 522,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

