Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.71. 307,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

