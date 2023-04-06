Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 11,608,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,363,844. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

