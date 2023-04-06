Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 509,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,633. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

