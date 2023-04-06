Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,590. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

