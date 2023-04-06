Barden Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,990,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.