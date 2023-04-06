Barclays Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $79.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

DLR opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

