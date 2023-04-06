Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 202,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

