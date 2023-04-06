Bank of America Cuts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $34.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of AGR opened at $40.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

