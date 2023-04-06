Bank of America Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $18.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.
Amplitude Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
