Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $440,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.88.

About Tower Semiconductor

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

