Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Stock Performance

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,677.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,501.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,143.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

