Bank Hapoalim BM Has $223,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wix.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $103.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.03.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

