Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.