Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
