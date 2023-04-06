BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.90 million.

BancFirst Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 67.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

