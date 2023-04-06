Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.92. The company had a trading volume of 527,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,190. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

