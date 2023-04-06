Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 41,970 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 8,052,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,829,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

