Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 667,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,297. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

