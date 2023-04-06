Ballast Advisors LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Trading Down 0.0 %

MMM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 942,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.