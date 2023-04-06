Ballast Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.03. 849,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.07. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

