Ballast Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VNQ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,250. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

