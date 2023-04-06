Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,066. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

