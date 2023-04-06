Ballast Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,782 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 225,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 136,240 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 1,453,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

