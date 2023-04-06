Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.