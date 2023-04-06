Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $103.57 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

