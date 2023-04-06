Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $462.44 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $541.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.