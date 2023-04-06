Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

