Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

UPS stock opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

